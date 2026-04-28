Auburn National Bancorporation Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.19 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $1.53 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $8.63 million from $7.79 million last year.

Auburn National Bancorporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.19 Mln. vs. $1.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $8.63 Mln vs. $7.79 Mln last year.

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