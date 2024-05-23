AUB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.37, changing hands as low as $32.13 per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AUB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AUB's low point in its 52 week range is $25.14 per share, with $37.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.27.

