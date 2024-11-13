News & Insights

Stocks

Atturra Limited Secures $30.8 Million in Upsized Placement

November 13, 2024 — 08:10 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Atturra Limited has successfully completed an upsized Tranche 1 Placement, raising approximately $30.8 million through the issuance of new shares at a discounted price of A$1.05 each. This capital raise, supported by both existing and new investors, aims to bolster Atturra’s strategic growth initiatives. The company has also announced a Share Purchase Plan targeting an additional A$6.05 million, offering current shareholders the opportunity to purchase shares at the same issue price.

For further insights into AU:ATA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.