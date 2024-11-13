Atturra Limited Secures $30.8 Million in Upsized Placement

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Atturra Limited has successfully completed an upsized Tranche 1 Placement, raising approximately $30.8 million through the issuance of new shares at a discounted price of A$1.05 each. This capital raise, supported by both existing and new investors, aims to bolster Atturra’s strategic growth initiatives. The company has also announced a Share Purchase Plan targeting an additional A$6.05 million, offering current shareholders the opportunity to purchase shares at the same issue price.

