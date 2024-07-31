AT&T's Preferred Stock Series A Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

Below is a dividend history chart for T.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on AT&T Inc's 5.00% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A:
In Wednesday trading, AT&T Inc's 5.00% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: T.PRA) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: T) are up about 1.3%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: TSLA Historical Stock Prices
CCLD Options Chain
GRVY Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.