AT&T's Preferred Stock Series A Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AT&T Inc's 5.00% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: T.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $20.80 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.33% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, T.PRA was trading at a 16.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.17% in the "Utilities" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for T.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on AT&T Inc's 5.00% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A:

In Wednesday trading, AT&T Inc's 5.00% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: T.PRA) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: T) are up about 1.3%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.