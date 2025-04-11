AT&T's Preferred Stock, Series C Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of AT&T Inc's 4.75% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: T.PRC) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $18.20 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.10% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, T.PRC was trading at a 26.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 23.57% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of T.PRC shares, versus T:

Below is a dividend history chart for T.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on AT&T Inc's 4.75% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C:

In Friday trading, AT&T Inc's 4.75% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: T.PRC) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: T) are up about 1.3%.

