Attract HNW Clients with Options for Risk Management

High-net-worth (HNW) investors often face challenges when managing concentrated stock positions, whether from stock grants, inheritance, or long-term holdings. Envestnet's new Options Strategy Quantitative Portfolio (QP) provides HNW clients with customizable strategies—covered calls, protective puts, and collars—to hedge against volatility while gradually reducing exposure.

These options-based solutions help mitigate downside risk, generate income, and spread-out taxable gains, preventing large, sudden tax liabilities. Additionally, liquidity constraints on large holdings can make it difficult to sell shares without affecting market prices, making structured unwinding essential.

Envestnet’s strategy offers a scalable yet tailored approach, leveraging quantitative modeling to align with each investor’s risk tolerance and goals.

Finsum: This offering enhances portfolio flexibility while preserving long-term wealth and could allow advisors to better target the needs of HNW needs.

