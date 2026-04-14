AT&T vs Comcast: Which Telecom Stock is the Smarter Pick Now?

AT&T Inc. T and Comcast Corporation CMCSA are major players in the telecommunications industry. Comcast, a global media and technology company, is a premier provider of cable television, broadband and mobile connectivity services. It operates under the Xfinity and Comcast brands in the United States and the Sky brand in Europe.



Operating as one of the largest wireless service providers in North America, AT&T offers a vast array of communication and business solutions that include wireless, local exchange, long-distance, data/broadband and Internet, video, managed networking, wholesale and cloud-based services.



The U.S. Telecom industry is highly competitive and saturated. Growing usage of high-bandwidth applications and federal initiatives to bridge the digital divide are driving infrastructure investment in this industry. Let us analyze the competitive strengths and weaknesses of the companies in depth to understand which is better positioned to maximize gains from the emerging market trends.

The Case for AT&T

AT&T is benefiting from solid momentum in its fiber business. The company added 1.1 million fiber broadband customers in 2025, ending the year with 10.4 million fiber customers. Fiber has become AT&T’s highest-margin and fastest-growing wireline business.



To expand its fiber footprint, the company has taken a multi-dimensional approach, which includes growing and improving its in-region fiber network, public-private partnerships, commercial open access agreements and strategic acquisitions. The acquisition of Lumen’s fiber business has added 1 million fiber customers and 4 million fiber locations across 11 U.S. states. Its fiber footprint is expected to grow from 32 million locations in 2025 to 40+ million in 2026. The company’s long-term target is 60+ million fiber locations by 2030.



In the fiber network business, AT&T faces competition from Verizon Communications, Inc. VZ and Charter Communications CHTR. The company is one of the largest and fastest-growing rural Internet providers in the country. Charter is committed to investing $7 billion to add 100,000+ miles of fiber-optic network infrastructure. The goal is to deliver symmetrical and multi-gigabit Internet services across 1.7 million locations. Verizon is also expanding its fiber footprint with the Frontier acquisition and investment in infrastructure expansion.



To get ahead of the competition, the company has taken several approaches. It has taken a convergence strategy by offering bundled fiber and wireless plans. When customers get dependent on multiple services from a single vendor, it becomes difficult for them to change service providers. This higher switching friction lowers churn rate and boosts customer retention. In 2025, the company reported more than 1.5 million postpaid net adds. This is the fifth consecutive year with more than 1.5 million net adds. It reported continued wireless share gains in fiber markets. This confirms that AT&T’s convergence strategy is paying off well.



Its customer-oriented approach is a major advantage. It’s the first and only carrier in the industry to introduce a customer guarantee for both wireless and fiber networks. AT&T is currently testing a new tool, AT&T Digital Receptionist. It is a leading-edge AI native tool designed to block spam and unwanted calls. The tool integrates several large language models that help in processing incoming speech and creating responses. Such a customer-focused approach bodes well for sustainable growth.

The Case for Comcast

Comcast is benefiting from solid wireless traction. In 2025, the company added 1.5 million wireless lines, its best performance ever, ending the year with 9.3 million total wireless lines. This highlights growing user adoption of Comcast’s mobile offering. This also validates management’s approach of leveraging wireless as an add-on product to its broadband customer base.



Its broadband + mobile bundled strategy is also gaining traction. It is offering discounted mobile plans to broadband users to improve customer retention and increase average revenue per household. Comcast’s streaming platform, Peacock, is also witnessing healthy demand trends. Paid subscribers rose 22% YoY to 44 million, while revenues grew 23% in the fourth quarter of 2025. Subscriber additions were primarily driven by premium sports, exclusive content and NBCUniversal’s broader content ecosystem. However, it should be noted that, despite user growth, improving monetization and lower EBITDA losses, the streaming business remains unprofitable.



Comcast Theme Park business was one of the standout performers in 2025. The parks segment delivered 24% EBITDA growth and surpassed $1 billion quarterly EBITDA for the first time.



However, there are several factors impacting Comcast’s top-line growth. Its broadband business, which was its core growth engine, remains under pressure amid growing competition from other fiber and fixed wireless providers such as AT&T and Verizon. The company lost 181,000 domestic broadband customers in the fourth quarter of 2025. The legacy cable TV business is also declining. Comcast lost 245,000 video subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2025. Promotional investments to retain customers amid stiff competition are driving up user retention costs and straining margins.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for CMCSA & T?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AT&T’s full-year sales indicates growth of 2.01% year over year, while EPS implies growth of 8.02% year over year. The EPS estimates have been trending upward over the past 60 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Comcast’s full-year sales indicates a decline of 1.6% year over year, while EPS is projected to decline 19.95% year over year. The EPS estimates have been trending southward over the past 60 days.



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Price Performance & Valuation of CMCSA & T

Over the past year, AT&T has declined 5.8%, while Comcast has declined 17.8%.



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CMCSA looks more attractive than AT&T from a valuation standpoint. Going by the price/earnings ratio, CMCSA’s shares currently trade at 7.96 forward earnings, lower than 10.89 for AT&T.



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End Note

AT&T and Comcast carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Both AT&T and Comcast are expanding their network infrastructure and taking several initiatives, such as a convergence strategy to expand their user base and improve churn. However, AT&T’s revenue growth projection far outpaces Comcast, whose revenues are projected to decline in the current year. AT&T’s shows an upward estimate revision, highlighting growing investors’ confidence. Hence, with a swift fiber expansion strategy and strong wireless momentum, AT&T seems to be a better investment option at present.

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AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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