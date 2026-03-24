AT&T Teams Up With TGL for Seamless Coverage: Can it Aid Shares?

AT&T Inc. T has partnered with The Golf League (“TGL”), a tech-driven golf league, to bring advanced connectivity to modern sports entertainment. AT&T will provide fast, secure and reliable technology to support gameplay, live broadcasts and fan engagement. This strong network foundation ensures a smooth and immersive experience for both players and audiences.



AT&T built the entire network from scratch at the SoFi Center in Florida to ensure TGL matches run smoothly without interruptions. It created a powerful digital system with advanced services, using its Dedicated Internet to provide fast and reliable connectivity. Wi-Fi keeps fans connected and supports operations. Global Video Service enables high-quality live broadcasts, and its cloud solution, NetBond, provides secure and efficient access for systems like scoring.



The company uses its Virtual Private Networks to keep operations flexible and secure, allowing teams to work remotely without disruption. It ensures strong cybersecurity measures, including DDoS protection and firewalls, that protect the network from threats. AT&T Phone for Business further ensures clear communication between staff, helping daily operations run efficiently.

How Are Competitors Performing in the Sports Arena?

AT&T faces stiff competition from Verizon Communications, Inc. VZ and T-Mobile, US, Inc. TMUS. Verizon is not only sponsoring sports but also providing advanced technology to enhance the fan experience. Being the official mobile partner of the Madison Square Garden family of companies, it ensures better connectivity at their venues. Verizon is also sponsoring the 2026 FIFA World Cup, offering customers exclusive experiences and special access to the event.



T-Mobile uses its 5G technology to improve the sports experience for fans. It partnered with Formula 1 for the Las Vegas Grand Prix to enhance fan experiences and broadcasts. The company also supports golf events like the Professional Golfers’ Association Championship and local high school football through initiatives like Friday Night 5G Lights.

T’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

AT&T shares have gained 5.4% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 5.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AT&T trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.56, below the industry tally of 1.95.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 2.2% to $2.30 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 have increased 1.2% to $2.54.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AT&T currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.