AT&T (T) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, AT&T (T) closed at $24.36, marking a +1.2% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.81%.

The telecommunications company's stock has dropped by 5.98% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.03%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AT&T in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 28, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.46, indicating a 14.81% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $32.75 billion, up 1.41% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $124.95 billion, indicating changes of -9.29% and +2.14%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AT&T should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% higher. AT&T is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, AT&T is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.21.

We can also see that T currently has a PEG ratio of 1.41. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.