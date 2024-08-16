AT&T (T) Boosts IoT Connectivity With Oracle: Reason to Buy?

In a concerted effort to leverage network and service insights to orchestrate, connect and manage a new generation of cloud-based services, AT&T Inc. T recently collaborated with Oracle Corporation ORCL to support varied industry applications and deliver robust real-time communications.



Oracle will be integrating AT&T’s IoT connectivity and network APIs with its Enterprise Communications Platform to include features like IoT edge application management, which simplifies complex integrations and network contracts for customers. Powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, this unified system offers businesses the reliable connectivity and real-time data they need to drive new, essential services and experiences.



By teaming with Oracle to integrate IoT connectivity and programmable APIs into Oracle’s applications, AT&T is committed to ensuring better network-application integration and improved performance, demonstrating effective co-creation.

Edge Compute Traction

AT&T anticipates gaining a competitive edge over rivals through edge computing services that allow businesses to route application-specific traffic where they need it and where it’s most effective — whether that’s in the cloud, the network or on their premises. Through its Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) solution, the company offers the flexibility to better manage the data traffic. The MEC leverages an indigenous software-defined network to enable low-latency, high-bandwidth applications for faster access to data processing. Utilizing machine learning techniques and more connected devices, the MEC could transform the way data-intensive images are transferred across the industry on a real-time basis.

Focus on Open RAN Architecture

To augment operational efficiency and help build a more robust ecosystem of network infrastructure providers and suppliers, AT&T intends to leverage Ericsson ERIC technology to deploy a commercial-scale open radio access network (Open RAN) across the country. The Open RAN architecture facilitates healthy competition among vendors for the supply of essential components and reduces dependence on a single manufacturer. It is likely to offer more flexibility, lower costs and monetize the network while thwarting security risks by avoiding reliance on non-U.S. vendors such as Huawei.



AT&T aims to deploy Open RAN for 70% of its wireless network traffic across open-capable platforms by late 2026. The company expects to have fully integrated Open RAN sites operating in coordination with Ericsson from 2024, enabling it to move away from closed proprietary interfaces for rapid scaling and management of mixed supplier hardware at each cell site. From 2025, the company intends to scale this Open RAN environment throughout its wireless network in coordination with multiple suppliers to establish itself as the leading player in the industry.

5G Deployment

AT&T is benefiting from the 5G boom. For a seamless transition among Wi-Fi, Long-Term Evolution and 5G services, it intends to deploy a standards-based nationwide mobile 5G network. Its 5G service entails utilization of millimeter wave spectrum for deployment in dense pockets, while in suburban and rural areas, it intends to deploy 5G on mid- and low-band spectrum holdings.



In a bid to bridge the digital divide in the United States, AT&T recently announced an additional $3 billion investment by 2030, bringing the tally to $5 billion since 2021. This commitment underscores its dedication to providing affordable, high-speed Internet to millions of Americans, aiming to help 25 million people get connected by the end of the decade.

Margin Pressure Remains a Drag

Despite solid wireless traction, AT&T is facing a steady decline in legacy services. The company’s wireline division is struggling with persistent losses in access lines as a result of competitive pressure from voice-over-Internet protocol service providers and aggressive triple-play (voice, data, video) offerings by the cable companies. High-speed Internet revenues are contracting due to the legacy Digital Subscriber Line decline, simplified pricing and bundle discounts. As AT&T tries to woo customers with healthy discounts, freebies and cash credits, margin pressures tend to escalate, affecting its growth potential to some extent.



AT&T has also offered a muted outlook for 2024 amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. For 2024, management expects adjusted earnings to be between $2.15 and $2.25 per share as high investments for infrastructure upgrades weigh on margins.

Estimate Revision Trend

Earnings estimates for AT&T for 2024 have moved down 10.8% to $2.22 over the past year, while the same for 2025 has declined 6% to $2.33. The negative estimate revision depicts bearish sentiments about the stock.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance

The stock has gained 36.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 32.4%, outperforming peers like Verizon Communications Inc. VZ but lagging T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

T Trading Above 50-Day Moving Average

AT&T is currently trading above the 50-day moving average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

End Note

By investing steadily in infrastructure and pioneering new technologies, AT&T is well-positioned to bridge the digital divide and enhance the connectivity landscape nationwide. This is likely to translate into solid postpaid subscriber growth and higher average revenue per user in the Mobility Service business.



However, a saturated wireless market and price wars owing to competitive pressure have eroded its profitability. The downtrend in estimate revisions further portrays skepticism about the stock’s growth potential. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AT&T appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and investors could be better off if they trade with caution. You can see tthe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

