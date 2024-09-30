News & Insights

Markets

AT&T To Sell Its Remaining Stake In DIRECTV To TPG In Approx. $7.6 Bln Deal

September 30, 2024 — 06:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AT&T (T) has agreed to sell its majority interest in DIRECTV Entertainment Holdings LLC to TPG, which holds the minority interest, for which AT&T expects to receive approximately $7.6 billion in cash payments from DIRECTV and the buyer through 2029. This represents: $1.7 billion of pre-tax quarterly distributions in the second half of 2024, inclusive of the expected pre-tax quarterly distribution for the third quarter of 2024, which is not part of the agreement; $5.4 billion of after-tax cash distributions and other payments not subject to tax in 2025; and $0.5 billion of final payments in 2029 of after-tax proceeds.

The company said the sale allows it to continue to focus on being the leading wireless 5G and fiber connectivity company in America. AT&T noted that the deal also continues to strengthen balance sheet by pulling forward cash expected over the next several years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

T
TPG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.