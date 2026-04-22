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AT&T Maintains FY26 Outlook - Update

April 22, 2026 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, telecom giant AT&T, Inc. (T) maintained its adjusted earnings service revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026. For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $2.25 to $2.35 per share on consolidated service revenue growth in the low-single-digit range, with Advanced Connectivity service revenue growth of more than 5 percent and a decline in Legacy service revenue of more than 20 percent.

The company also plans to maintain its current annualized common stock dividend of $1.11 per share and share repurchases of approximately $8 billion

Further, AT&T maintained the long-term outlook and capital allocation plans, with improved growth in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share through 2028. It also maintains its plans to return more than $45 billion to shareholders during 2026-2028 through dividends and share repurchases.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, T is trading on the NYSE at $26.20, up $0.31 or 1.19 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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