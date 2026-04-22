AT&T Inc. Q1 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - AT&T Inc. (T) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.8 billion, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $4.4 billion, or $0.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AT&T Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $31.5 billion from $30.6 billion last year.

AT&T Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.8 Bln. vs. $4.4 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $31.5 Bln vs. $30.6 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company has reaffirmed its guidance. AT&T still expects adjusted income of $2.25 to $2.35 per share, with capital investment of $23 billion to $24 billion.

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