AT&T Closes Sale Of Entire Remaining 70% Stake In DIRECTV To TPG

July 02, 2025 — 09:51 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - AT&T (T) announced it has closed its transaction to sell its entire remaining 70% stake in DIRECTV to TPG Capital, the U.S. and European private equity platform of global alternative asset management firm TPG.

In September 2024, AT&T agreed to sell its majority interest in DIRECTV Entertainment Holdings LLC to TPG, which holds the minority interest, for which AT&T expected to receive approximately $7.6 billion in cash payments from DIRECTV and the buyer through 2029.

