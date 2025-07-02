AT&T Closes Sale Of Entire Remaining 70% Stake In DIRECTV To TPG

(RTTNews) - AT&T (T) announced it has closed its transaction to sell its entire remaining 70% stake in DIRECTV to TPG Capital, the U.S. and European private equity platform of global alternative asset management firm TPG.

In September 2024, AT&T agreed to sell its majority interest in DIRECTV Entertainment Holdings LLC to TPG, which holds the minority interest, for which AT&T expected to receive approximately $7.6 billion in cash payments from DIRECTV and the buyer through 2029.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.