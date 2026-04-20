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AT&T, Citigroup Introduces New Benefits Of AT&T Points Plus Card

April 20, 2026 — 09:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AT&T Inc. (T) and Citigroup Inc. (C), Monday announced new benefits of the AT&T Points Plus Card, which now includes monthly AT&T wireless and internet bill discounts, 2x ThankYou Points on AT&T products and services and no foreign transaction fees.

Through this program, the card offers wide-ranging and flexible redemption options, including travel, gift cards, cash back, shopping at participating retailers and more.

Additionally, customers can also continue to enjoy World Mastercard benefits such as Mastercard ID Theft Protection and Priceless Experiences, which offer cultural, culinary and entertainment opportunities.

In the pre-market hours, T is trading at $26.54, up 0.17 percent, and C is trading at $131.75, down 0.33 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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