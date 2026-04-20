AT&T, Citigroup Introduces New Benefits Of AT&T Points Plus Card

(RTTNews) - AT&T Inc. (T) and Citigroup Inc. (C), Monday announced new benefits of the AT&T Points Plus Card, which now includes monthly AT&T wireless and internet bill discounts, 2x ThankYou Points on AT&T products and services and no foreign transaction fees.

Through this program, the card offers wide-ranging and flexible redemption options, including travel, gift cards, cash back, shopping at participating retailers and more.

Additionally, customers can also continue to enjoy World Mastercard benefits such as Mastercard ID Theft Protection and Priceless Experiences, which offer cultural, culinary and entertainment opportunities.

In the pre-market hours, T is trading at $26.54, up 0.17 percent, and C is trading at $131.75, down 0.33 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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