AT&T announces launch of Internet Backup feature

AT&T announced the launch of its first seamless converged experience for consumers with its new Internet Backup feature. Starting next week, Internet Backup will roll out on the company’s latest gateways across its fiber footprint, providing consumers who activate the feature with cellular backup in the event of fiber network disruption. To activate Internet Backup, customers with both AT&T Fiber and an eligible AT&T unlimited postpaid wireless plan3 will receive a notification via the Smart Home Manager app when their gateway is updated, as long as their smartphone is within reach of it.

