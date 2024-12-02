AT&T announces launch of Internet Backup feature

AT&T announced the launch of its first seamless converged experience for consumers with its new Internet Backup feature. Starting next week, Internet Backup will roll out on the company’s latest gateways across its fiber footprint, providing consumers who activate the feature with cellular backup in the event of fiber network disruption. To activate Internet Backup, customers with both AT&T Fiber and an eligible AT&T unlimited postpaid wireless plan3 will receive a notification via the Smart Home Manager app when their gateway is updated, as long as their smartphone is within reach of it.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on T:
- AT&T price target raised to $26 from $24 at Citi
- Macy’s uncovers employee fraud, Summit to be acquired: Morning Buzz
- U.S. launches probe into Salt Typhoon hack after Microsoft alert, NYT reports
- DIRECTV terminates acquisition of EchoStar’s Dish
- SurgePays signs strategic agreement with AT&T
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.