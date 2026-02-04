ATS Corporation Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - ATS Corporation (ATS) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$29.94 million, or C$0.30 per share. This compares with C$6.41 million, or C$0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ATS Corporation reported adjusted earnings of C$46.6 million or C$0.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to C$760.65 million from C$651.99 million last year.

ATS Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$29.94 Mln. vs. C$6.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.30 vs. C$0.07 last year. -Revenue: C$760.65 Mln vs. C$651.99 Mln last year.

