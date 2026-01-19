ATS CFO Ryan McLeod Resigns To Join CAE As CFO

(RTTNews) - CAE Inc. (CAE), a Canadian technology company, and ATS Corp. (ATS.TO, ATS), an automation and technology company, on Monday announced that Chief Financial Officer Ryan McLeod resigned from ATS to join CAE to pursue an opportunity in an unrelated industry.

Ryan McLeod will depart on February 15 and will join CAE as CFO on February 23.

CAE said that McLeod will oversee the company's global finance function and support the company's strategic growth and operational performance.

To support a smooth transition, McLeod will work closely with CAE's interim CFO Constantino Malatesta, who will remain in place to ensure continuity across the team.

CAE also said that the appointment of McLeod follows a comprehensive search process.

In July 2024, CAE said Sonya Branco, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, would step down at the end of August to pursue interests outside CAE, with Chief Accounting Officer and Vice-President, Controller Office Constantino Malatesta appointed as interim CFO.

ATS Corp's Vice President and Corporate Controller, Anne Cybulski will serve as ATS's interim CFO following McLeod's departure while a search for a permanent successor is underway.

