ATS Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ATS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ats Corporationhares (Symbol: ATS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.68, changing hands as low as $28.15 per share. Ats Corporationhares shares are currently trading down about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATS's low point in its 52 week range is $20.90 per share, with $33.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.43.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.