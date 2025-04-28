AtriCure Earnings Preview

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that AtriCure will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22.

The announcement from AtriCure is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.07, leading to a 6.54% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at AtriCure's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.19 -0.17 -0.23 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.17 -0.17 -0.25 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 18.0% -2.0% -10.0%

Market Performance of AtriCure's Stock

Shares of AtriCure were trading at $33.4 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on AtriCure

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on AtriCure.

Analysts have provided AtriCure with 13 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $53.15, suggesting a potential 59.13% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Conmed, Omnicell and QuidelOrtho, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Conmed, with an average 1-year price target of $72.2, suggesting a potential 116.17% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Omnicell, with an average 1-year price target of $45.33, suggesting a potential 35.72% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for QuidelOrtho, with an average 1-year price target of $43.67, suggesting a potential 30.75% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Conmed, Omnicell and QuidelOrtho, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AtriCure Outperform 16.64% $92.62M -3.36% Conmed Neutral 5.78% $198.34M 3.56% Omnicell Neutral 18.56% $141.76M 1.28% QuidelOrtho Neutral -4.69% $326.10M -5.78%

Key Takeaway:

AtriCure ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, AtriCure's performance is strong in terms of revenue and profit growth, but it lags behind in generating returns for its shareholders.

About AtriCure

AtriCure Inc is an innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management, and post-operative pain management and sells its products to medical centers through its direct sales force and distributors. Its product line includes Cryo, Soft Tissue Dissection, RF Ablation Pacing and Sensing, and others. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States. Cardiac ablation and left atrial appendage management (LAAM) products are used by physicians during open-heart and minimally invasive surgical procedures. Pain management solutions are used by physicians to freeze nerves during cardiothoracic or thoracic surgical procedures.

AtriCure: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining AtriCure's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.64% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AtriCure's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -12.53% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AtriCure's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: AtriCure's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for AtriCure visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ATRC

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citizens Capital Markets Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform Mar 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ATRC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.