Atresmedia Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion, S.A. reports robust financial growth in the first nine months of 2024, with net income rising by 7.0% to 713.2 million euros and net profit climbing by 8.2% to 77.4 million euros. The company’s strategic investments and leadership in television audiences have bolstered advertising revenue, contributing to an overall increase in operating income by 6.5%. Additionally, Atresmedia’s successful monetization of its investment in Fever has further strengthened its financial position.

