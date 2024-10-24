News & Insights

Atresmedia Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

October 24, 2024

Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion, S.A (ES:A3M) has released an update.

Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion, S.A. reports robust financial growth in the first nine months of 2024, with net income rising by 7.0% to 713.2 million euros and net profit climbing by 8.2% to 77.4 million euros. The company’s strategic investments and leadership in television audiences have bolstered advertising revenue, contributing to an overall increase in operating income by 6.5%. Additionally, Atresmedia’s successful monetization of its investment in Fever has further strengthened its financial position.

