ATR Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/24/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/24/25, AptarGroup Inc. (Symbol: ATR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 8/14/25. As a percentage of ATR's recent stock price of $155.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ATR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATR's low point in its 52 week range is $130.85 per share, with $178.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $155.90.

In Tuesday trading, AptarGroup Inc. shares are currently off about 0.6% on the day.

