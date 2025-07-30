ATR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AptarGroup Inc. (Symbol: ATR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $156.51, changing hands as low as $154.92 per share. AptarGroup Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATR's low point in its 52 week range is $130.85 per share, with $178.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $157.22.

