Atour Lifestyle To Repurchase Of Up To $400 Mln, Announces Dividend

May 22, 2025 — 07:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd. (ATAT), a hospitality and lifestyle company in China, on Thursday announced that the Board has approved a three-year share repurchase program of up to $400 million and has declared a dividend under its three-year policy.

Under its annual dividend policy, the Board declared a 2025 cash dividend of $0.14 per share or $0.42 per ADS, totalling approximately $58 million, payable on or around June 18, 2025, to shareholders on record as of June 2.

In the pre-market trading, Atour Lifestyle is 0.07% higher at $30.20 on the Nasdaq.

