Atossa Therapeutics Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) revealed Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$8.42 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$6.05 million, or -$0.05 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$8.42 Mln. vs. -$6.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.07 vs. -$0.05 last year.

