Atossa preliminary analysis phase 2 trial of z-endoxifen met primary endpoint

Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) released a preliminary analysis from a phase 2 trial of (Z)-endoxifen as part of the I-SPY 2 Endocrine Optimization Pilot, EOP, will be the subject of a poster presentation at the inaugural RISE UP Breast Cancer Conference in San Francisco, November 1-3, 2024. Atossa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for breast cancer. A preliminary data analysis from this study, which included 20 women with ER+/HER2- breast cancer who received 10mg of (Z)-endoxifen orally once daily for six cycles, showed that (Z)-endoxifen met the primary endpoint with 95 percent receiving greater than 75 % of planned treatment.

