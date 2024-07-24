News & Insights

ATOSS Software H1 Profit Increases; Raises FY24 Earnings Forecast

July 24, 2024 — 01:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ATOSS Software SE reported that its first half net profit increased to 21.25 million euros from 16.19 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.34 euros compared to 1.02 euros. Group revenues in the first half were up by 14 percent to 83.8 million euros from 73.2 million euros, last year.

The Management Board reiterated its revenue forecast for fiscal 2024. The forecast for the EBIT margin has been lifted to at least 33 percent from prior guidance of 30 percent.

