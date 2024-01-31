Atoss Software FY23 Profit Rises; Revenues Up 33%

(RTTNews) - Atoss Software said, according to provisional figures, fiscal 2023 net profit increased to 35.8 million euros from 19.4 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 4.50 euros compared to 2.44 euros. Operating earnings increased to 51.8 million euros from 30.8 million euros. Revenues increased year-on-year by 33 percent to 151.2 million euros from 113.9 million euros.

Fourth quarter net profit increased to 10.99 million euros from 5.63 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.38 euros compared to 0.71 euros. Sales revenues were 40.94 million euros compared to 32.03 million euros.

The Management Board expects revenues of 170 million and an EBIT margin of 30 percent for fiscal 2024. For 2025, the Board continues to assume revenues of at least 190 million euros and an EBIT margin of at least 30 percent.

The Management Board will propose to the Supervisory Board a dividend of 3.37 euros per share as part of its profit appropriation resolution.

