Atos’s Eviden to Power URCA’s New Supercomputer

May 30, 2024 — 06:41 am EDT

Atos SE (FR:ATO) has released an update.

Atos’s Eviden has been chosen by the University of Reims Champagne-Ardenne to supply a new 8 petaflops supercomputer, ROMEO, powered by NVIDIA technology and designed for longevity in HPC research. This supercomputer, featuring eco-efficient design, aims to bolster the university’s research capabilities in bioeconomics and environmental sciences. It is also expected to strengthen the region’s academic influence nationally and in Europe.

