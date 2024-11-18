News & Insights

Atos Unveils Quantum Emulation Software for HPC

November 18, 2024 — 08:33 am EST

Atos SE (FR:ATO) has released an update.

Eviden, part of the Atos Group, has launched Qaptiva HPC, a groundbreaking software designed to enhance high-performance computing with quantum emulation capabilities, allowing research centers to leverage quantum computing without additional hardware. This software is a significant advancement in the field, providing users with the ability to perform complex simulations using existing HPC infrastructure. Analysts see it as a valuable tool for improving quantum computing efforts by offering a stable and scalable environment.

