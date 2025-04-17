Markets
Atos Q1 Revenue Down 15.9% Organically

April 17, 2025 — 02:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Atos reported first-quarter revenue of 2.07 billion euros, down 15.9% organically from a year ago. Order entry was 1.7 billion euros, of which 1.1 billion euros represent new services sold to new or existing customers. Book-to-bill ratio was 81%, improving by 17 points compared with prior year.

Philippe Salle, CEO, said: "Our first quarter performance confirms the inflexion in our business trajectory following the closing of our financial restructuring at the end of 2024. While top line remained under pressure, our commercial activity continued to recover during the quarter, attesting to the confidence and engagement of our clients and boding well for the future of Atos."

Atos will present an update of its strategy and organization during a Capital Markets Day that will be held in Atos' Bezons headquarters on May 14, 2025.

