Atos Plans Separation Into Two Companies; SpinCo To Be Positioned On Data & Security Markets

(RTTNews) - Atos said it is studying a separation into two publicly listed companies: SpinCo (Evidian); and TFCo (Atos). SpinCo (Evidian) would be a leading player positioned in the high-growth digital transformation, big data and cybersecurity markets. TFCo (Atos) would consist of Atos' Tech Foundations business line.

Atos' shareholders would retain their current shares of Atos and would receive SpinCo shares as in-kind distributions. SpinCo would be listed on the Euronext Paris. After completion of the transaction, Atos shareholders would hold 100% of TFCo and 70% of Spin Co. The remaining 30% stake in Spin Co would be held by TFCo and monetized over time.

Atos also announced the appointment of two Deputy CEOs. The company appointed Nourdine Bihmane Deputy CEO in charge of Tech Foundations. Philippe Oliva is appointed Deputy CEO in charge of the the newly named SpinCo (Evidian).

Atos also announced the resignation of Belmer as Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company. His resignation will take effect on September 30, 2022, at the latest, the company noted.

Atos 2022 financial outlook include: revenue growth at constant currency of between minus 0.5% to an increase of 1.5%; and operating margin of 3% to 5%. The company confirmed revenue growth and free cash flow ranges and expects the lower half of the operating margin range.

