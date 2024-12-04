News & Insights

Atos Honors Innovative Disabled Entrepreneurs

December 04, 2024 — 04:33 am EST

Atos SE (FR:ATO) has released an update.

Atos Group has announced the winners of its 15th Handi-Entrepreneurs competition, celebrating the innovative spirit of entrepreneurs with disabilities. The top prize was awarded to INSUFFLO’s Solène Nicolas for her efforts in enhancing awareness and prevention of hearing impairments across France. Second place went to Sandrine Velati’s LA PASSE’RELLE, which supports individuals transitioning to new living spaces.

