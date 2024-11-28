News & Insights

Atomos Limited Secures Shareholder Confidence at AGM

November 28, 2024 — 03:58 am EST

Atomos Ltd. (AU:AMS) has released an update.

Atomos Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, reflecting strong shareholder support. This outcome underscores investor confidence in Atomos’ innovative offerings in the film and video technology sector. With a global presence and commitment to pioneering technology, Atomos continues to empower filmmakers worldwide.

