Atomo Diagnostics Plans Share Issuance to Boost Capital

November 17, 2024 — 07:57 pm EST

Atomo Diagnostics Ltd. (AU:AT1) has released an update.

Atomo Diagnostics Ltd. has announced a proposed issuance of up to 2 million fully paid ordinary shares, slated for June 2025. This move is part of their strategy to raise capital, which could potentially influence their stock performance on the ASX. Investors might want to keep an eye on how this affects the company’s financial dynamics.

