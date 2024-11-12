Atomo Diagnostics Lands Major HIV Self-Test Order

Atomo Diagnostics Ltd. (AU:AT1) has released an update.
Atomo Diagnostics Ltd. has secured a significant order worth approximately $440,000 for HIV Self-Tests from the National Association of People with HIV Australia, reflecting a growing demand for home-based sexual health testing. The order is part of a government-funded initiative to expand free HIV self-testing, supported by platforms like Grindr to enhance access and awareness. This development underscores Atomo’s pivotal role in advancing decentralized HIV testing solutions in Australia.
