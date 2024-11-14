News & Insights

Stocks

Atomo Diagnostics Expands Rapid Testing Innovations

November 14, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Atomo Diagnostics Ltd. (AU:AT1) has released an update.

Atomo Diagnostics Ltd. is actively expanding its rapid diagnostic testing technologies, bolstered by a new Federal Government grant to develop a syphilis test and partnerships such as LUMOS for bacterial testing. The company’s strong presence in the market is highlighted by product availability in major retailers like TESCO and Boots, and government-supported distribution initiatives. Atomo continues to make strides in infectious disease testing, OEM+ devices, and health and wellness diagnostics, reflecting a commitment to innovation and market growth.

For further insights into AU:AT1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.