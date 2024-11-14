Atomo Diagnostics Expands Rapid Testing Innovations

Atomo Diagnostics Ltd. (AU:AT1) has released an update.

Atomo Diagnostics Ltd. is actively expanding its rapid diagnostic testing technologies, bolstered by a new Federal Government grant to develop a syphilis test and partnerships such as LUMOS for bacterial testing. The company’s strong presence in the market is highlighted by product availability in major retailers like TESCO and Boots, and government-supported distribution initiatives. Atomo continues to make strides in infectious disease testing, OEM+ devices, and health and wellness diagnostics, reflecting a commitment to innovation and market growth.

