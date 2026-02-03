The Atomic Pivot: AI’s $50 Billion Power Move

For the last three years, the story of artificial intelligence (AI) has been a story about silicon. Investors have poured trillions of dollars into NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and chip manufacturers, betting on the processors that crunch the data. However, as we move deeper into 2026, the bottleneck for AI growth has shifted. The primary constraint is no longer processing power; it is electrical power.

Tech sector giants are rapidly transforming into utility sector operators to keep their servers online. This shift has effectively decoupled the nuclear energy sector from traditional, slow-growth utility markets, aligning it instead with high-growth technology valuations. As companies like Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) bypass the public grid to build their own power plants, a nuclear trinity has emerged as the primary beneficiary of this new industrial revolution.

From Chips to Atoms: The Hardware Revolution

The clearest signal of this capital shift arrived recently with Oracle’s massive financial maneuvering. Oracle founder Larry Ellison explicitly confirmed plans to construct a gigawatt-scale data center campus. The headline-grabbing detail was not the servers, but the power source: a "trio of small modular reactors" (SMRs). To fund this massive infrastructure buildout, Oracle is entering the bond market to raise $50 billion in 2026.

This capital expenditure marks a turning point for the industry. The traditional electric grid is too congested and bureaucratic to keep pace with the rapid timeline of the AI arms race. Tech companies need decentralized, dedicated power sources that can be deployed directly on-site or behind the meter.

This reality validates the business models of SMR developers, moving them from speculative science projects to essential hardware providers. Investors should view this $50 billion not just as a spending plan but also as validation of the sector. When one of the world's largest software companies commits to building nuclear reactors, the technology risk is no longer the primary concern; execution is.

The Hardware: 2 Ways to Play the Reactor Race

Two distinct companies are positioned to capture this massive spending, though they offer investors very different business models. Understanding the difference between selling power and selling designs is critical for evaluating these stocks.

Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) operates as an owner-operator. Much like a utility, they intend to build, own, and manage the plants, selling electricity directly to customers. This model was validated in January 2026, when Oklo signed a binding agreement to provide Meta Platforms with 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of power. The financial structure of this deal is particularly important for shareholders. It includes a prepayment mechanism, meaning Meta is essentially fronting cash to fund construction. For investors, this is a vital detail because it provides Oklo with non-dilutive capital. They do not need to issue millions of new shares to get their first plants off the ground.

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR), by contrast, operates on a licensing model. They develop the intellectual property and sell the reactor design to third-party developers, similar to how a franchisor operates. NuScale remains the only SMR provider with a standard design approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), giving it a significant regulatory head start. Their partnership with ENTRA1 and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) aims to deploy 6 GW of power, enough to run approximately 60 hyperscale data centers.

However, the licensing model comes with different financial risks. NuScale is currently burning cash to make milestone payments to its partners to secure these projects. While these payments, roughly $35 million per project phase, hurt the balance sheet in the short term, they are necessary to secure NuScale’s placement in massive projects backed by U.S. and Japanese infrastructure funds.

You Can’t Download Uranium: The Supply Crunch

While Oklo and NuScale compete for reactor contracts, every new plant, regardless of design, requires fuel to operate. This dynamic makes Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) the definitive pick-and-shovel play in the sector.

The fundamentals for uranium are tighter than they have been in decades. Spot prices are holding near $100 per pound, driven by a structural supply deficit. Unlike a software factory, which can ramp up production in months, a uranium mine takes ten years to permit and develop. Supply cannot instantly react to Oracle’s demand, which keeps a floor under commodity prices.

Furthermore, Cameco offers a safety net that the startups cannot match: its 49% stake in Westinghouse Electric Company. Westinghouse services roughly half the nuclear reactors currently operating globally. This service revenue offers stability and a lower risk profile. Even if new SMR builds face delays, the existing fleet must be maintained, ensuring a steady stream of cash for Cameco shareholders regardless of the volatility in the tech sector.

Project Warp Speed: The July 4th Catalyst

Historically, the biggest risk to nuclear stocks was not technology, but bureaucracy. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) was often viewed by Wall Street as a barrier to deployment, with review processes that took years and cost hundreds of millions of dollars. However, the regulatory landscape shifted dramatically in early 2026 with the new administration.

The White House has issued an Executive Order mandating that three new advanced reactors achieve criticality by July 4, 2026. This aggressive timeline is a game-changer for the industry. It forces federal regulators to prioritize speed and efficiency over traditional, lengthy review processes.

For stock valuations, this is a critical catalyst. It compresses the timeline between concept and revenue. Oklo, which is currently moving through the pre-application phase for its Aurora powerhouses, stands to benefit significantly from this fast-track environment. NuScale, already holding design approvals, can leverage this political pressure to accelerate site permitting for its TVA projects, potentially bringing revenue forward by years.

Investing in the Infrastructure of Intelligence

The convergence of massive technology capital and aggressive government deregulation has created a rare market environment. However, investors must remain measured. This is a volatile sector; stocks like Oklo and NuScale can see double-digit percentage swings in a single trading session, driven by headlines or macroeconomic sentiment.

Yet, despite the daily noise, the long-term trend lines are pointing upward. The demand for AI computing power is existential for companies like Oracle, Meta, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL). They cannot function without reliable, carbon-free energy, and nuclear power is the only scalable solution available.

For investors, the current pullback in share prices may represent a disconnect between short-term sentiment and long-term fundamentals. The $50 billion flowing into the sector suggests that nuclear energy is no longer just a commodity trade; it is now the foundational layer of the entire technology stack.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.