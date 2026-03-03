Atomic AI: Why NuScale Is the Only Option

The global energy market is currently facing a perfect storm. We are witnessing a collision between an unstoppable force and an immovable object. On the one hand, the artificial intelligence (AI) sector is demanding massive amounts of electricity to power data centers. On the other hand, geopolitical instability in the Middle East is restricting the supply of traditional fossil fuels. This creates a supply-and-demand imbalance that few energy sources can fix.

Investors who have been observing NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) see a company that could be positioned at the center of resolving this crisis. Trading around $13.25 in the first trading days of March, NuScale represents a potential solution to a global problem. While renewable energy, like solar and wind, is part of the answer, it lacks the consistency required by major tech companies. This leaves small modular reactors (SMRs) as a mathematical necessity rather than a speculative bet. Given its unique U.S. regulatory approval, NuScale currently enjoys a time-to-market monopoly.

The Energy Cliff: A Perfect Storm for Power Prices

To understand why SMRs are gaining attention, investors must look at the baseload problem. Tech giants and large cloud service providers require power 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

AI data centers run complex calculations that cannot stop when the sun sets or the wind dies down. These companies have set aggressive net-zero carbon goals, but they need massive amounts of electricity immediately.

Traditionally, this gap was filled by natural gas. However, the current conflict involving Iran is disrupting global oil and gas markets. This geopolitical instability forces governments and corporations to look for domestic, stable energy sources.

High natural gas prices make gas-fired power plants expensive and risky for long-term planning. This leaves nuclear energy as the only carbon-free source capable of operating continuously, day and night. The economics are becoming clearer:

Volatility: Wild fluctuations in natural gas prices, often triggered by factors such as weather patterns and international conflicts, introduce significant risk into a fundamentally risk-averse industry.

Wild fluctuations in natural gas prices, often triggered by factors such as weather patterns and international conflicts, introduce significant risk into a fundamentally risk-averse industry. Stability: Nuclear fuel costs are stable, domestic, and predictable for decades.

SMRs offer a fixed-cost hedge against foreign conflict and volatile fossil fuel prices. This makes NuScale a defensive play against global instability. For a tech giant planning a 20-year data center project, price certainty is just as valuable as the power itself.

First Mover Advantage: The Only Game in Town

In the stock market, being first often matters more than being perfect. NuScale holds a distinct competitive advantage that continues to be difficult for competitors to replicate. It is the only SMR developer with a Standard Design Approval (SDA) from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

Getting approval from the NRC is a long and expensive process. While other companies are still in the early stages of design and licensing, NuScale has already cleared the biggest hurdle. This regulatory moat means that if a utility company wants to build an SMR today, NuScale is the only legally viable option for immediate site-specific licensing.

The company is also moving past the design phase into manufacturing. This is a critical distinction for investors to understand. Many competitors are paper companies; they exist in blueprints and computer models. NuScale has moved to steel.

Manufacturing: NuScale currently has 12 NuScale Power Modules in production with its partner, Doosan Enerbility.

NuScale currently has 12 NuScale Power Modules in production with its partner, Doosan Enerbility. Capacity: Doosan is increasing its capacity to produce 20 modules per year.

On the commercial side, NuScale’s partner, ENTRA1 Energy, is in active discussions with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). This partnership targets a potential deployment of up to 6 gigawatts of power. If a binding Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) is signed, it would validate the technology on a commercial scale and likely act as a major catalyst for the stock price.

NuScale’s $1.3 Billion Safety Net

Despite the strong case for nuclear energy, NuScale’s recent financial results require careful examination. In its Q4 2025 earnings report, released on Feb. 26, the company missed analyst expectations. NuScale reported a loss of 80 cents per share, which was wider than the expected loss of 10 cents. Revenue also came in lower than anticipated at $1.81 million, missing the $8.76 million estimate.

While these headline numbers look disappointing, context is vital. The revenue miss was largely due to the timing of revenue recognition from specific contracts, rather than a cancellation of business. More importantly, the company’s balance sheet tells a different story regarding its longevity.

NuScale ended 2025 with approximately $1.3 billion in cash and investments. This is a massive safety net. For a company in the growth phase, cash burn, the rate at which it spends money, is a critical metric. NuScale’s adjusted operating cash burn rate is roughly $170 million to $200 million per year.

Doing the math reveals a bullish signal:

Cash on Hand: ~$1.3 Billion

~$1.3 Billion Annual Spend: ~$200 Million

~$200 Million Result: Approximately 6.5 years of funding at the current rate.

This strong liquidity position allows NuScale to weather short-term volatility. It protects investors from the immediate risk of stock dilution, which often happens when unprofitable companies need to raise cash. NuScale has the funds to keep operating while it waits for major contracts, like the TVA deal, to be finalized.

The Bottom Line for SMR Investors

The market options for reliable energy have narrowed. Fossil fuels are becoming too expensive and risky due to global conflict, and renewables cannot meet the 24/7 demands of AI data centers. This leaves SMRs as the remaining answer for clean, reliable baseload power.

NuScale Power stands out as the only regulatory-approved vessel for this capital. While the recent earnings miss caused some short-term volatility, analyst sentiment remains constructive. Northland Securities recently initiated coverage of the stock with an Outperform rating, setting a $21 price target and suggesting that the recent sell-off may be overdone.

This outlook aligns with a consensus emerging among other analysts, who are also consolidating their price targets in the $20-$25 range.

For investors looking for exposure to the AI energy trade, the post-earnings dip to around $13 might represent an attractive entry point. A massive cash pile protects the downside, while the inevitability of nuclear adoption drives the upside.

The primary catalyst to watch in the coming months is the finalization of the ENTRA1 and TVA agreement. Positive news on this front could drive significant interest in the stock.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.