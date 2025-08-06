Atomera (ATOM) Q2 Loss Widens 6%

Key Points Atomera reported a GAAP net loss per share of $(0.17) for Q2 2025, missing GAAP EPS forecasts by $0.03 and declining versus the prior year.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials technology developer, released its second quarter results on August 5, 2025. The most noteworthy news in the earnings release was the wider-than-expected net loss: The company posted a GAAP net loss of $(0.17) per share, worse than analyst expectations of $(0.14) GAAP EPS. GAAP revenue was $0, matching estimates but down from $72,000 in the prior year. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $22.0 million at quarter end, reflecting continued negative cash flow. Overall, the period showed ongoing operational progress in customer and partner engagement but underscored the company’s pre-revenue stage and persistent losses.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.17) $(0.14) $(0.16) (6.3%) Revenue $0 $0 $72 thousand (100.0 %) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $(4.0 million) $(3.6 million) (11.1 %) Cash and Cash Equivalents $22.0 million N/A

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Atomera develops and licenses an additive semiconductor material technology called Mears Silicon Technology (MST), which is designed to enhance the performance and efficiency of semiconductor chips. MST can be used in manufacturing to make transistors smaller, faster, and more energy-efficient. The company’s business model relies on licensing MST to major semiconductor manufacturers, aiming for royalties as MST is integrated into mass production.

In recent quarters, Atomera’s main focus has been forging partnerships, validating MST’s benefits with major chipmakers, and protecting its intellectual property (IP). Widespread industry adoption of MST is central to Atomera’s plans. Key factors for success are MST’s scalability, integration with existing manufacturing processes, and the ability to generate defensible licensing revenue through a strong patent portfolio. Strategic collaborations, such as with leading semiconductor equipment vendors, reflect ongoing efforts to boost MST’s credibility and market adoption.

Quarter Highlights and Operational Developments

The company reported a GAAP net loss per share of $(0.17), which was worse than expectations, reflecting higher operating expenses and continued investments in research and development. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, also declined year-over-year, pointing to a widening loss base. Operating expenses (GAAP) rose to $5.2 million from $4.6 million in the prior year, largely driven by larger R&D and administration costs. Research and development spend increased by $0.4 million to $3.0 million (GAAP) compared to the prior year, a result of more outsourced device fabrication in support of customer evaluation projects. General and administrative costs also ticked higher, while sales and marketing expenses declined due to headcount changes earlier in the year.

On the partnership and technology front, Atomera signed a strategic agreement with a leading chip fabrication equipment vendor to support MST deployment. While the agreement builds on a long-standing relationship, its primary aim is accelerating licensing deals rather than providing immediate revenue. Atomera’s collaboration with STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) continued. Qualification for MST within ST’s manufacturing remains pending, but Atomera highlights growing activity beyond its “Smart Power” group. No new commercial licensing revenue was recognized during the quarter, so principal commercial traction has yet to materialize.

The company reached the milestone of 400 issued and pending patents, a substantial jump from about 270 at year-end 2024, reflecting Atomera’s emphasis on intellectual property as a foundational asset. On the development side, Atomera completed the first-ever MST-enabled gallium nitride (GaN) devices at Sandia National Laboratories. These prototype power and radio-frequency (RF) chip devices are now undergoing electrical testing, which management says show performance improvements. Industry demand for GaN, which serves automotive, power electronics, and data center markets, is growing rapidly. Atomera’s intention is to use positive test results to drive new customer conversations later in the year.

Other new collaborations included joining the National Semiconductor Technology Center to help speed up U.S. chip development and a partnership with Incize to push forward GaN-on-silicon solutions for next-generation RF and power devices. However, all these efforts remain at the validation or pilot project phase, not yet generating meaningful licensing or royalty revenue.

Looking Ahead

For the coming quarters and fiscal 2025, Atomera management did not provide formal revenue, earnings, or cash flow guidance. The company continues to withhold projecting timing or magnitude of revenues, noting that commercial agreements depend on customer qualification steps that remain unresolved. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $17.25 million and $17.75 million for the year.

Atomera does not currently pay a dividend. Investors should watch for major developments such as new commercial license signings, customer manufacturing qualifications (especially with STMicroelectronics), and updates in MST adoption for next-generation products like GaN devices and logic chips. The company’s balance sheet, with $22.0 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025, provides some runway, but continued cash burn means external financing may be necessary if meaningful licensing revenue does not materialize. No formal guidance was given on revenue milestones or commercial agreements, and there were no material one-time gains or losses disclosed in the quarter.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

