Atomera (ATOM) Price Target Increased by 42.86% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Atomera (NasdaqCM:ATOM) has been revised to $10.20 / share. This is an increase of 42.86% from the prior estimate of $7.14 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.29% from the latest reported closing price of $9.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atomera. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATOM is 0.01%, an increase of 64.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.95% to 11,674K shares. The put/call ratio of ATOM is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,288K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 741K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 723K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATOM by 73.59% over the last quarter.

Quantum Private Wealth holds 598K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATOM by 82.21% over the last quarter.

Hollencrest Capital Management holds 597K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATOM by 81.76% over the last quarter.

Baird Financial Group holds 312K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 976K shares , representing a decrease of 212.59%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.