Atomera (ATOM) Price Target Increased by 40.00% to 7.14

The average one-year price target for Atomera (NasdaqCM:ATOM) has been revised to $7.14 / share. This is an increase of 40.00% from the prior estimate of $5.10 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.59% from the latest reported closing price of $5.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atomera. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 6.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATOM is 0.01%, an increase of 81.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.76% to 10,898K shares. The put/call ratio of ATOM is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 913K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 819K shares , representing an increase of 10.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATOM by 25.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 741K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 723K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATOM by 73.59% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 643K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Hollencrest Capital Management holds 607K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%.

Quantum Private Wealth holds 599K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares , representing an increase of 11.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATOM by 43.24% over the last quarter.

