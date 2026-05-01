Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $48.4 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $44.7 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.6% to $477.5 million from $416.5 million last year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $48.4 Mln. vs. $44.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $477.5 Mln vs. $416.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.75 To $ 3.00 Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.945 B To $ 2.015 B

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