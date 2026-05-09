Atmos Energy Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) raised its fiscal 2026 earnings guidance after reporting higher first-half profit, citing rate increases, customer growth, benefits from Texas regulatory changes and stronger revenue from its Atmos Pipeline-Texas through-system business.

The natural gas utility reported fiscal year-to-date net income of $985 million, or $5.92 per diluted share, for the period ended March 31, 2026. President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Akers said the company updated its fiscal 2026 earnings per share guidance range to $8.40 to $8.50, up from its previous range of $8.15 to $8.35.

“Their commitment has us well-positioned for the remainder of the fiscal year,” Akers said, referring to Atmos employees and the company’s operating performance.

Texas Rule 77102 Boosts First-Half Results

Chief Financial Officer Christopher T. Forsythe said earnings per share for the first six months rose 12.5% from the prior-year period. Results included $94 million, or $0.43 per share, from the impact of Texas House Bill 4384, with $44 million recognized in the distribution segment and $50 million at Atmos Pipeline-Texas, or APT.

Forsythe said the Railroad Commission of Texas completed final rulemaking during the second quarter to codify the legislation into Rule 77102. The rule reduces regulatory lag in Texas by allowing gas utilities to defer post-in-service carrying costs, depreciation and ad valorem taxes tied to certain capital investments not eligible under Rule 8209, including new customer growth and system expansion.

The company also changed how it presents certain deferrals under the new rule. Forsythe said Atmos had previously presented the deferral of post-in-service carrying costs as a reduction to interest expense. With the rule finalized, the company determined it was more appropriate to present those deferrals in the income statement line items where the incurred costs are classified, including operating and maintenance expense and interest expense.

The updated presentation reduced reported O&M for the first six months by $41 million. In response to an analyst question, Forsythe said the change was a reclassification and did not affect net earnings.

Rate Increases, Customer Growth and APT Revenues Support Earnings

Forsythe said rate increases across both operating segments totaled $171 million in the first half. Operating income rose by another $32 million due to residential and commercial customer growth and increased customer load.

APT’s through-system revenues, net of Rider REV, increased by about $16 million, or $0.08 per share. Forsythe said substantially all of that increase reflected higher spreads realized in fiscal 2026 compared with fiscal 2025. Captured spreads averaged $4.35 in the first six months, compared with $1.80 in the prior-year period, driven by gas production dynamics, constrained takeaway capacity and lower demand tied to unseasonably warm winter weather.

Akers said APT also continued system investments during the quarter, including completion of Phase II of the Line WA project, which installed about 44 miles of 36-inch pipeline west of Fort Worth to support growth in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. APT also completed five interconnect projects, adding nearly 100,000 MCFs per day of additional natural gas supply to its system.

The company said APT’s Rider REV tariff shares about 75% of certain other revenues above a benchmark with local distribution company customers. Akers said those customers have received about $150 million in total credits over the past three years through the tariff.

Capital Spending and Regulatory Filings Continue

Atmos spent $2 billion on capital expenditures in the first half of fiscal 2026. Akers said more than 89% of that investment was focused on improving the safety and reliability of the company’s distribution, transmission and underground storage systems.

Forsythe said the company remains on track to spend about $4.2 billion in capital expenditures for the full fiscal year.

From a regulatory standpoint, Atmos has implemented $136 million in annualized operating income increases in its distribution segment since the start of the fiscal year. Forsythe said the company currently has 13 filings in progress seeking nearly $600 million in annualized operating income increases, with about 40% expected to be implemented primarily during the fiscal third quarter.

The largest expected filing in the second half is APT’s GRIP filing, which seeks $112 million in annualized operating income increases and was scheduled for consideration by the Railroad Commission of Texas on May 12.

Customer Growth Remains Concentrated in Texas

Akers said Atmos continued to see steady customer growth across its service territories. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2026, the company added more than 51,000 new customers, including more than 39,000 in Texas. During the second quarter, Atmos added more than 800 commercial customers and four new industrial customers.

In response to an analyst question about Dallas-Fort Worth growth, Akers said the company continues to see “good growth across all areas,” including residential growth in Texas, commercial additions and industrial account growth across the broader footprint, including Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia.

Akers also highlighted customer service metrics, saying customer support associates and service technicians achieved customer satisfaction ratings of 97% during the first six months of the fiscal year. The company’s customer advocacy team helped more than 33,000 customers receive about $9.5 million in funding assistance.

Liquidity, Dividend and 2027 Outlook Discussed

Atmos ended the quarter with equity capitalization of 61% and no short-term debt outstanding. During the quarter, the company extended four credit facilities providing $3.1 billion in total liquidity. Forsythe said Atmos had $4.1 billion in available liquidity at quarter-end, including about $890 million in net proceeds available under existing forward sale agreements. He said that amount is expected to meet the remainder of fiscal 2026 equity needs and part of anticipated fiscal 2027 needs.

Asked about the company’s roughly 15% dividend increase, Akers said Atmos has stated it intends to grow earnings per share in a 6% to 8% range and grow the dividend commensurately. Forsythe said the year-over-year dividend increase reflected the dividend being rebased along with earnings per share due to the expected impact of Texas Rule 77102.

Forsythe said the updated fiscal 2026 EPS guidance range of $8.40 to $8.50 is “a pretty good base” for thinking about fiscal 2027 and beyond. However, when asked about APT spreads beyond 2026, Akers said the company would monitor market conditions over the next six months before incorporating assumptions into its 2027 outlook.

For the remainder of fiscal 2026, Forsythe said Atmos expects APT’s through-system business to add another $0.08 to $0.12 per share. The company also expects the full-year impact of Rule 77102 to range from $155 million to $165 million on a pre-tax basis.

About Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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