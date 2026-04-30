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Atlassian Corporation Q1 Loss Widens

April 30, 2026 — 06:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) on Thursday reported first-quarter results with losses widening from last year, despite strong revenue growth.

The company reported a wider net loss of $98.4 million, compared with $70.8 million in the prior-year period. Earnings per share came in at a loss of $0.38, compared with a loss of $0.27 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter increased to $1.78 billion from $1.35 billion a year earlier, driven by growth in subscription revenue.

TEAM is currently trading after hours at $84.95, up $16.36 or 23.85 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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