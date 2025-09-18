Markets
Atlassian To Buy DX For $1 Bln

September 18, 2025 — 10:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Atlassian Corporation (TEAM), a provider of team collaboration and productivity software, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal to acquire DX, an engineering intelligence firm, for around $1 billion in cash and restricted stock.

The transaction is expected to be closed in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

As organizations deploy AI at pace, engineering teams grapple with understanding the productivity gains and returns on their investments. DX addresses this, helping them measure, benchmark, and improve developer productivity through data-informed decisions, Atlassian said.

