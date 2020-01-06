Atlassian Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $125.61, changing hands as high as $126.10 per share. Atlassian Corp PLC shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEAM's low point in its 52 week range is $87.1802 per share, with $149.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $125.89.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.