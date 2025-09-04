Markets
Atlassian To Acquire Browser Co For $610 Mln To Build AI-powered Browser For Work

September 04, 2025 — 09:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Atlassian Corp. (TEAM), a provider of collaboration and productivity software, on Thursday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire The Browser Company, the developer of the Arc and Dia browsers, for about $610 million in cash.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on the company's financial results in fiscal 2026 and 2027.

Atlassian said the deal aims to reimagine the browser for knowledge work in the AI era, with Dia positioned as an AI-powered browser optimized for SaaS apps, enriched with contextual capabilities, AI skills, and enterprise-grade security.

