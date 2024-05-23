News & Insights

Stocks

Atlas Engineered Products Expands U.S. Presence

May 23, 2024 — 08:37 am EDT

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd (TSE:AEP) has released an update.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. has announced a strategic partnership with Westhaven Builders to supply wall panels and engineered roof trusses for senior living projects in Michigan, with the first project valued around $800,000. This collaboration with the industry-leading contractor, managing over $146 million in projects, signifies AEP’s expansion in the U.S. market and the potential for future joint ventures. Both companies express enthusiasm for this partnership, aiming to leverage their strengths to deliver high-quality construction solutions.

