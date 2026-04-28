Atlas Copco AB Reports Fall In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY) reported earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled SEK6.258 billion, or SEK1.28 per share. This compares with SEK6.597 billion, or SEK1.35 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.1% to SEK40.540 billion from SEK42.730 billion last year.

Atlas Copco AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: SEK6.258 Bln. vs. SEK6.597 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK1.28 vs. SEK1.35 last year. -Revenue: SEK40.540 Bln vs. SEK42.730 Bln last year.

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