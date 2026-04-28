Markets

Atlas Copco AB Reports Fall In Q1 Income

April 28, 2026 — 05:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY) reported earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled SEK6.258 billion, or SEK1.28 per share. This compares with SEK6.597 billion, or SEK1.35 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.1% to SEK40.540 billion from SEK42.730 billion last year.

Atlas Copco AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: SEK6.258 Bln. vs. SEK6.597 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK1.28 vs. SEK1.35 last year. -Revenue: SEK40.540 Bln vs. SEK42.730 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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